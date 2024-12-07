Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ postponed!

Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan confirmed that his much-awaited ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ has been postponed, and the makers are no longer targeting the Christmas 2024 slate for the film’s release.

Set to return to the cinemas with the sequel of his iconic ‘Taare Zameen Par’, Aamir Khan confirmed that ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will not hit the theatres on the previously announced release date, December 25.

During his recent outing at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Khan, who is currently busy with the Oscar campaigning of his last year’s production ‘Laapataa Ladies’, said about the sequel, “We are coming to the post-production later this month. We would be ready to release the film in the middle of next year.”

The ‘3 Idiots’ stars also maintained that while the title can be termed a sequel to the Darsheel Safary-starrer, it does not feature the same characters as the previous film. “It’s a fresh set of characters, completely fresh situation and plot,” he disclosed and clarified, “Thematically, it is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par, a film that I directed some years ago. However, it is not a sequel in the sense that the characters do not continue from the previous one.”

Based roughly on the Spanish movie ‘Champions’, RS Prasanna’s directed social dramedy revolves around the theme of Down Syndrome.

Besides Khan, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ stars Darsheel Safary and Genelia D’Souza.