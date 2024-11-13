Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan gearing up for ‘Ishq’ sequel?

Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan sparked excitement as they hinted at the on-screen reunion for a possible sequel of ‘Ishq’.

As reported by Indian media, actors Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan hinted at a possible sequel of their cult comedy ‘Ishq’ after 27 years, when the two stepped out together for a film event in Mumbai over the weekend.

The Bollywood stars made an appearance at the mahurat event of an upcoming film ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’, marking the debut of Aman Kumar, the son of ‘Ishq’ director Indra Kumar.

“I feel very happy whenever I meet Ajay. We don’t meet that often, but whenever we do meet, it’s with a lot of warmth and love. I like the guy he is,” said Khan, to which, Devgn chimed in saying, “We had so much fun on the sets of Ishq.”

The ‘Singham Again’ star continued to add “We should do another one.”

“Yes, we should,” Khan gave his agreement to the sequel’s idea, sparking a flurry of excitement among fans.

Helmed by Indian film director and producer Indra Kumar, the masala entertainer ‘Ishq’ co-starred Devgn and Khan with Kajol and Juhi Chawla, along with Johnny Lever, Dalip Tahil and Sadashiv Amrapurkar.

One of the biggest comedy hits of Bollywood, the title opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics upon its release in 2007. ‘Ishq’ went on to earn INR500 million at the global Box Office, becoming the third-highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.