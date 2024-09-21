‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ sequel turned down by Aamir Khan

Filmmaker Abbas Tyrewala, of coming-of-the-age rom-com ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza, revealed that he came up with the idea of a sequel, but it was turned down by producer Aamir Khan.

In a new interview with a YouTube channel, Abbas Tyrewala disclosed that he pitched the idea of a sequel to ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, revolving around the affair of Jai (Imran Khan) and Meghna (Manjari Fadnis), to Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan, who produced the film under his banner, but he wasn’t too impressed of it.

Recalling his conversation with the ‘3 Idiots’ actor, he said, “I don’t know if I am allowed to say this – Mr Aamir Khan is rather sensitive about what should be spoken of and what not – but shortly after Jaane Tu, I came up with an idea for the sequel.”

He continued, “Even I wasn’t sure if I was joking or not. I took it to Khan saab and I told him that the film starts with Jai and Aditi living separately. They are separated and Jai has an affair with Meghna.”

“Aamir said ‘I don’t care who makes the sequel to Jaane Tu, it will never be you’. He said this is the stupidest thing,” Tyrewala remembered.

Notably, Abbas Tyrewala’s ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’, starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’SOuza, in the lead roles of Jai and Aditi, turned out to be a major commercial success upon its release in July 2008 and garnered positive reviews from critics.