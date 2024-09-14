Imran Khan to make a comeback with Aamir Khan’s Netflix film

Just like his debut, Bollywood heartthrob Imran Khan has his uncle Aamir Khan back for his comeback as well.

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, Imran Khan is all set for his acting comeback, after 9 years, with a Netflix movie, backed by his uncle and A-list actor Aamir Khan, under his banner.

Imran, who despite starring as a child artist in Aamir’s hit films like ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ and ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, officially made his Bollywood debut as a hero in Aamir Khan Productions’ coming-of-the-age rom-com ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’, in 2008, opposite Genelia D’Souza. With multiple hit projects to his credit, he made his final on-screen outing in Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Katti Batti’ (2005).

After all these years, Imran is now set for an acting comeback with a Netflix original movie, produced by his uncle’s production house.

Reports from Indian media suggest that the title will be a romantic comedy, helmed by his ‘Break Ke Baad’ director Danish Aslam, whereas, the name of the project as well as the female lead opposite him, are yet to be unveiled.

In other news, Aamir will be next seen in the sequel ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’.