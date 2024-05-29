Imran Khan breaks silence on comparisons with Ranbir Kapoor

Former actor Imran Khan opened up on constant comparisons with fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor in the media, which pitted the two Bollywood heroes against each other.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Imran Khan shared how the two actors were constantly portrayed as rivals by media publications, as they debuted around the same time and were considered the national heartthrobs of the country.

He said, “It’s unfortunate that it would always leave a very unpleasant aftertaste because that’s not how I viewed it and from my conversations with Ranbir back then, he never got into that thing either.”

The ‘Luck’ actor continued, “My recollection of him is that he took the craft very seriously. He is a cinephile. And he was also not engaging in that thing.”

“This is the spicy stuff that they like to talk about in the gossip magazines so it leaves an unpleasant aftertaste but if neither of us are buying into it, then it doesn’t come into that part. I recall here and there a couple of particularly ugly things would come out and we would always make it a point to kind of reach out and say ‘Listen, aisa aisa hua hai (this has happened), are we cool?’” Khan recalled.

It is worth noting here that the ultimate Bollywood heartthrobs back then, Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan made their acting debut around the same time.

Kapoor entered the industry in November 2007, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romance musical ‘Saawariya’, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Rani Mukerji. Whereas, filmmaker Abbas Tyrewala’s coming-of-age rom-com ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ (2008) marked the debut of Khan opposite Genelia D’Souza.

Imran Khan’s bollywood comeback confirmed!