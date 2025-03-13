Aamir Khan goes official with Gauri Spratt

After weeks of speculations, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan went official with Gauri Spratt on the eve of his 60th birthday celebrations.

The ‘3 Idiots’ star met journalists at an informal meet and greet in a Mumbai hotel on Thursday where he discussed his personal life and film career, according to Indian media outlets.

Aamir Khan left journalists surprised by introducing Gauri Spratt as his ‘partner’ aka girlfriend Gauri, as per reports.

The Bollywood superstar revealed that he first met his girlfriend 25 years ago, however, they lost touch in the following years.

Khan recalled reconnecting with Gauri a couple of years ago, saying that they have been together for 18 months now.

“Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now, we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half,” Aamir Khan told the media.

When asked about their plans for marriage, the Bollywood superstar said, “Right now, we are life partners, but yes, we will see.”

Rumours of his relationship with Gauri Spratt have been making rounds for weeks.

According to reports, the Bollywood superstar’s new girlfriend resides in Bengaluru and has been married before. She has a six-year-old son.

Aamir Khan was first married to Reena Dutta and the two have two children – Ira Khan and Junaid Khan.

After his separation from Dutta in 2002, the ‘3 Idiots’ star tied the knot with Kiran Rao in 2005 and the two share a son named Azad.

The couple parted ways in 2021, 16 years after their marriage.