SRK, Salman Khan visit Aamir Khan ahead for his birthday-Watch

Bollywood’s three biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, may be rivals at the box office, but their friendship remains stronger than ever.

In a heartwarming gesture, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan visited Aamir at his Mumbai residence on 12 March 2025, just two days before his 60th birthday.

A video shared on Pinkvilla’s social media showed Aamir escorting Salman Khan to his car, while another clip captured Shah Rukh Khan arriving in his sleek white car, surrounded by his security team.

After spending time with Aamir and wishing him in advance, Shah Rukh Khan left the residence, making sure to stay low-key as he exited.

This isn’t the first time the three Khans have come together for a special occasion. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan attended the screening of Loveyapa, the debut film of Aamir’s son, Junaid Khan, to show their support for their dear friend and his family.

As Aamir turns 60 on 14 March 2025, a special film festival titled Cinema Ka Jaadugar: The Aamir Khan Film Festival will be held from 14 to 27 March to celebrate his iconic career.

Organized by PVR, the festival will run from March 14 to March 27 and feature some of his most celebrated films, including Dangal, Rang De Basanti, Dil Chahta Hai, Lagaan, and Taare Zameen Par.

The festival will showcase some of Aamir’s most beloved films, honouring his contributions to Indian cinema.

On the work front, Aamir is gearing up for Sitaare Zameen Par, while Salman Khan’s Sikandar is set to release on Eid 2025. Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is busy working on King, which also stars his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Earlier, at the festival’s trailer launch, Aamir Khan shared the valuable lessons he learned from his past regrets and explained how they shaped his career choices.