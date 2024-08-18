Aamir Khan to star in Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s movie

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is reportedly in talks to star in acclaimed Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next big project.

According to Indian media outlets, the “3 Idiots” actor is eager to collaborate with the director for a pan-India project, two years after his appearance in “Laal Singh Chaddha” in 2022.

The report was first shared by Telugu portal Aakashavaani on their official X account on Sunday.

“BIG BREAKING – A Mindblowing Combo!! #AamirKhan, #LokeshKanagaraj and #MythriMovies are teaming up for a PAN India film soon. According to our very reliable sources, the project is CONFIRMED,” the post read.

The portal went on to report that the talks between Aamir Khan, Lokesh and Mythri Movies are in the advanced stages as they are set to collaborate for a ‘pan-India film very soon’.

While the “Lagaan” star’s last appearance was in 2022’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, he recently produced his ex-wife Kiran Rao’s “Laapataa Ladies”.

Meanwhile, the hotly-anticipated sequel of “Sitaare Zameen Par”, co-starring Khan with Genelia D’Souza, wrapped up filming last month and is slated to hit theatres on Christmas this year.

In May this year, the Bollywood superstar surprised fans after he made a major announcement regarding a sequel to his movie “Sarfarosh”.

Speaking at a special screening of Sarfarosh to celebrate its 25 years, Khan said that he was committed to making a sequel to the 1999 movie directed by John Matthew Matthan.

“I can commit about one thing: We will definitely give it a really serious shot now of coming up with the right script for it. So John you will have to get to work here,” said Amir Khan. “Sarfarosh 2 should be made, even I feel that.”

As for Lokesh Kanagaraj, his last directorial was “Leo”, starring Vijay which hit theatres in 2023.

Currently, filming his upcoming “Coolie”, Lokesh has directed hit movies such as Maanagaram, Kaithi and Vikram.