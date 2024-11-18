WATCH: Aamir Khan’s viral comment on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again clash

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has given his take on the box office clash between ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ and ‘Singham Again.’

The two films were released in theatres on November 1, on the occasion of Diwali, with the Kartik Aaryan-starrer taking a lead in the box office performance, according to Indian media outlets.

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ costars Aaryan with Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

On the other hand, ‘Singham Again’ features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

Following intense negotiations to avoid a clash at the box office, the makers of the two movies could not reach an agreement and released their respective films on the same day.

Now, Bollywood star Aamir Khan has opened up about the clash of the two biggies at the box office.

A viral video, shared on social media platforms, shows Khan in a deep discussion with Anees Bazmee.

The actor is heard in the video saying, “Unhone apki Bhool Bhulaiyaa se takkar leke galti kardi (They made a mistake by deciding to clash with your film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3),” seemingly referring to the makers of ‘Singham Again.’

Meanwhile, reports said that ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has generated INR231.4 crore in India while ‘Singham Again’ is following up with the total collection of INR231.26 crore, 17 days after their release.

Earlier this month, Bazmee opened up on the business of the two films, saying that a small fraction of the difference in box office numbers did not matter.

“It is a minute number. Such a small thing doesn’t make any difference. What matters is that both the films have done good business and brought huge crowds to the theatres,” he stated.