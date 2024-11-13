‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ producer calls ‘Singham Again’ team ‘unfair’

T-Series head and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ producer Bhushan Kumar has revealed difficult and unpleasant arguments with the ‘Singham Again’ team before the two films’ box office clash.

While both the films proved to be hits at the box office, Kumar said that the teams of respective films engaged in intense arguments as he claimed that the ‘Singham Again’ team was being ‘unfair’ in the discussions.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Bhushan Kumar revealed that the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ team raised concerns over an alleged unfair distribution of screens.

“We had a lot of arguments with the Singham Again team because they were being unfair,” he said.

According to the T-Series head, his film’s team sought an equal screen allocation as both films received equal survey ratings.

Without dropping names, Bhushan Kumar claimed that personal interests played a role in the disparity, especially given the distributors’ connections to ‘Singham Again.’

To counter that, Bhushan said that he proposed starting advance bookings to gauge the audience’s response, as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ was generating a lot of buzz.

Consequently, the film secured a strong opening of over INR36 crore, despite the tough competition from ‘Singham Again.’

Meanwhile, Kumar said that the ties between the teams of both films eventually normalised as both films performed well at the box office.

However, he urged the avoidance of a clash between two big films in the future as it would harm the overall business.

Notably, the third in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, co-written and directed by Anees Bazmee, is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, along with the young starlet Triptii Dimri.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s Diwali biggie, the fifth film in the cop universe and the threequel of ‘Singham’, boasts an ensemble all-star cast, led by Devgn, and including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger and Jackie Shroff.