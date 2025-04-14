Khalilur Rehman case: Three accused including Amna Urooj sentenced to 7 years in prison

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday announced the verdict in the honey trap-blackmailing case of script-writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar, ARY News reported.

The court sentenced Amna Urooj, Mamnoon Haider, and Zeeshan Shah to seven years in prison each.

However, the ATC judge, Arshad Jawed, acquitted the alleged mastermind of the plot, Hasan Shah, along with eight other accused individuals in the case.

Renowned scriptwriter claimed that he was abducted and robbed in Lahore. On the same day the Lahore police busted a 12-member gang, including the prime female suspect, that allegedly kidnapped and robbed the well-known dramatist.

In September, Qamar filed an application for the return of his belongings in the honey trap-blackmail case.

Earlier, the Lahore police arrested the alleged mastermind of the honey trap gang in Khalilur Rehman Qamar kidnapping case.

Hassan Shah, along with his accomplice Rafique, were taken into custody in Peshawar by Lahore police. The police reported that the suspect was the central figure in a gang comprising 12 members, including women.

Following the Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar case, police managed to bust another honey trap gang in Lahore.

Incidents of honey trap is on a rise in Punjab province as another young man has fallen victim.

According to police reports, the victim named – Hamza – befriended a girl named – Kainat – who lured him to her flat under the pretext of having breakfast together, once Hamza arrived with the breakfast, three other individuals entered the flat along with him.

The police revealed that the accused not only assault the victim but also stole his cash and mobile phone, while the girl recorded videos of the incident on her mobile.

Based on a complaint by the victim, Hamza, the police registering a case against the accused and initiated the investigating and have taken the suspects into custody.