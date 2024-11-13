Deepika Padukone’s Lady Singham to lead a cop film

Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone’s newly-introduced female cop character Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham will headline a film in the cop universe, confirmed filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Deepika Padukone, who made her first appearance as Lady Singham in the recently released ‘Singham Again’, will be leading a solo spin-off in the universe, as soon as the makers will get the right script.

Speaking about his blockbuster cop universe, filmmaker Rohit Shetty said in a new interview, “Till 2018, I wasn’t even sure if there’s going to be a cop universe.”

“When Simmba worked, people accepted that we could bring in other characters and create a universe. That’s when we made Sooryavanshi (with Akshay Kumar) and it was during this film that we thought of making a film with an out-and-out lady cop,” he disclosed. “The wait was to get the right script and the right kind of launch for the character.”

When asked for more details of the spin-off, Shetty furthered, “We still have to write it. We do have a concept in mind but we don’t know where we can go with it. There’s still time for that. I know what the character will be like and her basic story arc but I don’t know her whole journey yet as a director or writer.”

“But a female-led cop film headlined by Lady Singham will definitely happen,” he asserted. “Otherwise we wouldn’t have introduced her at all. There’s a reason why we’ve emphasised that character and her name in Singham Again.”

Moreover, Shetty also clarified during the same discussion that his web series for Amazon Prime Video, ‘Indian Police Force’, is not a part of his cop universe.

Meanwhile, the latest instalment of the cop franchise ‘Singham Again’, starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, is running successfully in the theatres.