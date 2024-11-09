Rohit Shetty confirms ‘Golmaal 5’ with Ajay Devgn

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty confirmed he is set to reunite with A-list actor Ajay Devgn, however, not for a cop film this time, but ‘Golmaal 5’.

In a new interview with an Indian media outlet, Rohit Shetty confirmed that his next project is not his blockbuster cop universe’s feature, but the fifth instalment of his comedy franchise ‘Golmaal’, starring Ajay Devgn once again.

While basking on the success of their latest hit ‘Singham Again’, the fifth film in Shetty’s cop universe, starring Devgn in the titular role, the filmmaker confirmed that he will next make ‘Golmaal 5’.

“I think before any cop film for sure Golmaal will be the next,” Shetty said.

The filmmaker also shared that as much as he enjoys making intense action projects like his cop universe titles, films like ‘Golmaal’ serve as much-needed ‘detox’ and he is excited to return to the comedy franchise after 7 years.

“I look forward like whenever it’s such a big Singham. After Singham, I want to be in that world where it is lighter and happier and I’m not worried,” he said.

It should be noted here that the superhit ‘Golmaal’ (2006) franchise was created by filmmaker Neeraj Vora who wrote the first film ‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’, whereas, Shetty helmed the direction, starring Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharman Joshi.

The following three direct sequels, ‘Golmaal Returns’ (2008), ‘Golmaal 3’ (2010) and ‘Golmaal Again’ (2017) were written by Yunus Sajawal and also starred Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemu in the main cast.