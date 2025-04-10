Bhool Chuk Maaf trailer: Rajkummar Rao gets stuck in time loop

The trailer of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf,’ starring Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, was released on Thursday.

Directed and written by Karan Sharma, the film follows Rao’s character Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who lands a government job to win back his love.

However, fate has other plans for him as he gets stuck in a time loop just before his wedding to Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi).

The ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ trailer opens with the families of Ranjan and Titli in a police station as the official suggests that the families get them married to stop them from eloping for the second time.

However, Wamiqa Gabbi’s father lays down a condition that Rajkummar Rao must get a government job to marry his daughter.

While the Rao’s character lands the job, his life turns upside down when trouble strikes and he finds himself trapped in a time loop.

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ trailer then shows Rajkummar Rao trying to get out of the time loop while finding it hard to explain to his loved ones his situation.

Presented by Dinesh Vijan in association with Amazon MGM Studios, the romantic comedy is set to hit theatres on May 9.