Rajkummar Rao’s “Maalik” gets an official release date

Rajkummar Rao is all set to thrill audiences with his upcoming action-packed film Maalik, which will hit theaters on June 20, 2025.

The announcement was made by Tips Films on their official Instagram handle, where they shared an intense poster of Rajkummar Rao in a fierce gangster avatar.

Maalik showcases Rajkummar Rao in a never-seen-before role, transforming into a ruthless gangster with an intense and powerful presence.

Directed by Pulkit, who is known for his gripping storytelling in the thriller and drama genre, the film is currently in its post-production stage.

Rajkummar Rao had first announced Maalik on August 31, 2024, by sharing his look on Instagram.

He captioned it, “#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!” The poster featured him in a rugged look, holding a gun, with the impactful tagline, “Paida nahi huye toh kya, ban toh sakte hai (What if we aren’t born that way, but we can become).”

Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner, along with Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Rajkummar Rao in this intense action role, which is a drastic shift from his previous performance as Vicky in Stree 2.

Rajkummar Rao has been riding high on success, with Stree 2 becoming a box office hit. His new role in Maalik is expected to bring yet another powerful performance to the big screen, further proving his versatility as an actor.

Earlier, Netflix released the teaser of upcoming comedy, Toaster starring the ever talented Rajkummar Rao, who plays the lead in this quirky film.

Produced by Kampa Films, the movie Toaster centers around a miser who becomes dangerously obsessed with a toaster he gifted at a wedding, leading to a whirlwind of unexpected and chaotic events.

In Toaster, Rao’s character’s fixation on an ordinary toaster becomes the catalyst for a series of bizarre occurrences, including murder and mayhem.

Joining Rajkummar Rao in the film’s ensemble cast are Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bannerjee, Seema Pahwa, and Archana Puran Singh, who help bring this unique blend of dark humor, suspense, and intrigue to life.