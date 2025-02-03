Rajkummar Rao leads Netflix’s upcoming dark comedy “Toaster”– Watch teaser

Netflix has released the teaser of upcoming comedy, Toaster starring the ever talented Rajkummar Rao, who plays the lead in this quirky film.

Produced by Kampa Films, the movie Toaster centers around a miser who becomes dangerously obsessed with a toaster he gifted at a wedding, leading to a whirlwind of unexpected and chaotic events.

In Toaster, Rajkummar Rao’s character’s fixation on an ordinary toaster becomes the catalyst for a series of bizarre occurrences, including murder and mayhem.

Joining Rajkummar Rao in the film’s ensemble cast are Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bannerjee, Seema Pahwa, and Archana Puran Singh, who help bring this unique blend of dark humor, suspense, and intrigue to life.

The film’s creators describe Toaster as a quirky, layered narrative that expertly combines humor, chaos, and surprising twists.

They explained, “With a talented cast led by Rajkummar Rao, Toaster navigates a complex web of secrets, surprises, and dark comedy, all set into motion by a simple household item.”

Directed by an as-yet-unnamed filmmaker, Toaster promises to showcase Rajkummar Rao in a fresh and unexpected role, offering a unique experience for audiences.

The producers, stepping into production for the first time with Toaster, expressed their excitement about working with Netflix, saying, “Partnering with Netflix has been an incredible experience, and we’re thrilled to bring this innovative story to a global audience.”

With Rajkummar’s captivating performance at the forefront, Toaster is poised to be an unforgettable dark comedy, combining mystery, humor, and unexpected twists.