Rajkummar Rao clarifies he isn’t as rich as assumed to be!

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao revealed he cannot afford to buy a luxury car because he does not have as much money as people assumed to be.

Despite giving the No.1 Bollywood film weeks ago, ‘Stree 2’ star Rajkummar Rao clarified that the 600 crore club inaugurator at the Indian Box Office has not made him a billionaire, and he still cannot think of buying a car worth INR6 crore.

During a recent interview with an Indian YouTuber, Rao disclosed, “Honestly I don’t have that much money like people would assume I have INR100 crore. But no, I don’t have that much. I’ve been paying a hefty EMI for a house I bought.”

“It’s not like if I can visit a showroom and like a car worth INR6 crore and be like, ‘I’ll buy it’,” he added.

When asked if not INR6 crore, can he right away purchase a car worth INR50 lacs, the ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ actor shared that he can, but there would still be a discussion around whether he ‘should or should not’ and confessed that he will definitely be a little ‘stressed’ before making the splurge.

However, maintained that currently, he is in a position where he can comfortably make a spending of up to INR20 lacs.

On the work front, after the horror-comedy sequel, Rajkummar Rao is most recently seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s comedy flick ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, co-starring Triptii Dimri. It was released in theatres on Friday.