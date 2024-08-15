web analytics
Rajkummar Rao reveals his 'luxury' purchase from first salary of INR300

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao revealed his first salary was INR300 which he earned by teaching dance to a young girl.

During a recent promotional outing for his film ‘Stree 2’, with co-star Shraddha Kapoor, on Indian comedian Zakir Khan’s new TV show ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’, actor Rajkummar Rao, who comes from a humble background, with his father being a government employee in the Haryana revenue department, disclosed that his first paycheck was INR300, while he was still in high school.

“I was in high school when I used to go teach dance to a seven-year-old girl at her house. I used to get INR300 for training her,” he shared.

 

When asked how he spent that money, the ‘Newton’ star said, “The first time when I received my first salary, I think it was six notes of 50. I was so happy because the financial situation at my house was not good in those days so I used my first salary to buy groceries.”

“And after buying everything, I was left with some money so I bought desi ghee. It was a big deal for us to have ghee on our rotis,” Rao added.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao’s latest release, Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy sequel ‘Stree 2’ with Shraddha Kapoor, opened in theatres on Thursday, August 15.

Next, he has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ and ‘Bhul Chul Maaf’ in the kitty.

