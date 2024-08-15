Rajkummar Rao reveals his ‘luxury’ purchase from first salary of INR300

Acclaimed Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao revealed his first salary was INR300 which he earned by teaching dance to a young girl.

During a recent promotional outing for his film ‘Stree 2’, with co-star Shraddha Kapoor, on Indian comedian Zakir Khan’s new TV show ‘Aapka Apna Zakir’, actor Rajkummar Rao, who comes from a humble background, with his father being a government employee in the Haryana revenue department, disclosed that his first paycheck was INR300, while he was still in high school.

“I was in high school when I used to go teach dance to a seven-year-old girl at her house. I used to get INR300 for training her,” he shared.

When asked how he spent that money, the ‘Newton’ star said, “The first time when I received my first salary, I think it was six notes of 50. I was so happy because the financial situation at my house was not good in those days so I used my first salary to buy groceries.”

“And after buying everything, I was left with some money so I bought desi ghee. It was a big deal for us to have ghee on our rotis,” Rao added.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao’s latest release, Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy sequel ‘Stree 2’ with Shraddha Kapoor, opened in theatres on Thursday, August 15.

Next, he has ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ and ‘Bhul Chul Maaf’ in the kitty.