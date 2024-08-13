web analytics
'Stree 2' breaks record of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree'

Leading the advance booking race, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ even breaks the opening day Box Office record of the prequel.

Not only is ‘Stree 2’ set for a strong Box Office triumph over its Independence Day competitors ‘Vedaa’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’, but the horror-comedy sequel has also smashed the opening day record of the predecessor, ‘Stree’, with the pre-booking numbers.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian movie trade outlets, ‘Stree 2’ has sold more than 2.21 lac tickets for the opening day shows, making a total sales of INR6.87 crore. Not only that, the trade pundits are certain that the title will easily earn INR25 crore in the first weekend.

With these numbers, the film is already ahead of the first part, which scored an opening of INR6.82 cores in 2018.

 

Notably, the fifth title in Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe and a sequel to the 2018 hit, directed by Amar Kaushik, sees Shraddha Kapoor reprise her titular character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.  Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia make special appearances in the title.

‘Stree 2’ has been preponed to now hit theatres on August 15, coinciding with Indian Independence Day.

