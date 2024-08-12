‘Stree 2’ surpasses ‘Vedaa’, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ in advance booking

In the Box Office clash with ‘Vedaa’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’, on Indian Independence Day, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ is set for a stronger start at ticket windows.

The early advance booking report of the three films, set to clash at the Box Office on Independence Day, shows that the horror comedy sequel is anticipating a big opening against Akshay Kumar and co’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and John Abraham’s ‘Vedaa’.

According to the numbers, ‘Stree 2’ has already sold almost 50,000 tickets for the opening day on August 15, making a gross earning of around INR1.75 crore. With still three days to go for the release, these pre-sales will indicate the total earnings for the film in the opening weekend, however, the trade pundits are certain that the title will easily make INR25 crore in ticket sales for the first weekend.

Notably, Maddock Film’s sequel of the 2018 hit, ‘Stree 2’, directed by Amar Kaushik, sees Shraddha Kapoor reprise her titular character along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, whereas, Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia make special appearances.

On the other hand, Mudassar Aziz’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ features an ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal along with Chitrangada Singh in a cameo.

Meanwhile, John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh’s action drama ‘Vedaa’, also featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee, is helmed by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani.