‘Thunderbolts*’ star Florence Pugh names her favourite Marvel moment

Awaiting the release of her next superhero project, Marvel star Florence Pugh revealed her all-time favourite MCU moment.

English actor Florence Pugh, 29, who stars in Marvel’s forthcoming project ‘Thunderbolts*’, recently sat with her co-star David Harbour of the hotly-anticipated title, when the two were asked to name their one absolute favourite MCU moment, which lives ‘rent-free’ in their heads.

Gushing over Disney+ show ‘WandaVision’, Pugh said, “I love Elizabeth Olsen in WandaVision and everything that they did on that show.”

“I thought that was just such a beautiful show. It stands alone, it’s really gorgeous, and the love that I just felt from the screen was amazing,” she added.

On the other hand, Harbour mentioned that his most loved moment is from ‘Iron Man’. “I like from the original Iron Man, the moment when he’s up with Jeff Bridges, talks about the suit or whatever and be like, ‘Did you figure out the cooling problem?'” he said.

As for ‘Thunderbolts*’, the Marvel movie, co-starring Pugh and Harbour with Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman and Olga Kurylenko among others, has been receiving great early reviews from critics. The title is scheduled to officially hit the theatres this Friday, May 2.

