Stree, Bhediya and Munjya crossover teased in Marvel-like universe

All main characters of Maddock’s supernatural universe, i.e. Stree, Bhediya and Munjya, can come together in a Marvel-like universe, says actor Rajkummar Rao.

During a recent promotional outing for his upcoming film ‘Stree 2’, A-list actor Rajkummar Rao opened up on the possibility of all the titular horror characters of Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films horror-comedy universe, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree, Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya and Munjya, uniting on screen.

Rao said, “It’s too early to say to be honest. But sure, that’s the reason this universe is building; that eventually, we can have that one big film where we will have a villain like Thanos, and Vicky like Iron Man and (pointing towards Shraddha and hinting at Stree) Black Widow.”

“So yes, that’s the plan. One major film,” he affirmed. “But before that, we are just building up the universe, slowly, till it reaches the top of the pyramid that now we have to make that one big film. But yes, it will happen.”

Kapoor on the other hand took pride in being a part of something like a horror-comedy universe and added, “I thought it was a very smart idea considering Maddock’s horror-comedy movies are being loved by all. Ki woh possible hai (That it is possible) to interconnect the films; to get one character in another film and the other in the other. Maza aayega ki humare India se yeh universe aa raha hai (It will be fun that such a movie universe is coming from India). All of us will be so proud.”

Notably, Maddock Film’s next instalment of the supernatural universe, ‘Stree 2’, directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, along with special appearances of Akshay Kumar and Tamannaah Bhatia, has been preponed to now hit theatres on August 15, Indian Independence Day.