WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor responds to question about marriage plans

Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor came up with a witty response after she was asked about her marriage plans at the trailer lunch of her upcoming movie “Stree 2”.

Dressed in a red saree with a long braid, the actress was joined by the ensemble cast of the horror comedy at the launching event of the trailer, an Indian media outlet reported.

The Amar Kaushik directorial, co-starring Kapoor with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, is set to hit theatres on India’s Independence Day 2024.

During the trailer launching event, Shraddha Kapoor was asked when she would be a bride in real life amid reports said that she and Rahul Mody might tie the knot after the release of Stree 2.

However, Kapoor responded by saying, “Woh Stree hai, usse jab dulhan banna hai woh banegi (She is Stree; she will become a bride whenever she feels like it).”

Shraddha Kapoor Rahul Mody have been rumoured to be dating for a few years. They first met on the sets of her last film “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar”, written by Mody, and their friendship soon blossomed into love.

Social media users showered love on the two when the Bollywood actress dropped a selfie with Mody on the Instagram stories last month.

The accompanying caption, seemingly to make their relationship official, grabbed all the attention of social users.

With a picture of the lovebirds, twinning in white, the ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ actor wrote, “Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep),” followed by a series of emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple even attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant together, earlier this year.