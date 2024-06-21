Shraddha Kapoor goes Insta official with boyfriend Rahul Mody?

Is the not-so-cryptic post by Bollywood starlet Shraddha Kapoor enough to consider her and boyfriend Rahul Mody Insta Official couple? Seemingly so.

Taking to her Instagram account recently, Shraddha Kapoor posted an adorable selfie with her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody on the stories, however, it was the accompanying caption, seemingly to make their relationship social media official, that grabbed all the attention of social users.

With a picture of the lovebirds, twinning in white, the ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ actor wrote, “Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep),” followed by a series of emojis. Notably, the two have been rumoured to be dating for a few years at this point. They first met on the sets of her last film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, written by Mody, and their friendship soon blossomed into love.

The couple even attended the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant together, earlier this year.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in the sequel of her 2018 horror-comedy ‘Stree’. The Amar Kaushik directorial, co-starring her with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, has been preponed to now hit theatres on Independence Day 2024.

