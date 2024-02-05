‘…Shaadi kar lun?’: Shraddha Kapoor drops hints

Bollywood A-lister Shraddha Kapoor broke the internet over the weekend as she dropped marriage hints in a new cryptic post on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle with a new picture gallery on Sunday, Shraddha Kapoor asked for a suggestion from her 86 million followers, hinting that marriage is possibly on the cards for the Bollywood diva soon.

In the caption of the four-picture gallery, which sees Kapoor radiate pristine vibes in her all-white festive ensemble, paired with some traditional earrings, glass skin makeup and delicate bindi, she playfully asked, “Acchi lag rahi hun, Shaadi kar lun (Looking good, should I get married)???”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Millions of her fans reacted to the now-viral post with likes and replies to Kapoor’s question. A social user asked, “Rishta leke kab aaun fir (When should I come with the marriage proposal) 💕🙌”

Another responded in reference to reality TV star Poonam Pandey’s latest fake death stunt and wrote, “Let’s get married to spread the awareness of perfect marriage. 🥹♥️”

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ with Ranbir Kapoor. The title received mixed reviews from critics upon its release in March last year and performed decent at the Box Office.

Next, she has a sequel to Amar Kaushik’s horror-comedy ‘Stree’ in the pipeline, slated to hit theatres in August this year.

