Shraddha Kapoor admits proposing THIS co-star; What was his answer?

The OG national crush of India, Bollywood A-lister Shraddha Kapoor revealed her childhood crush, who turned down her proposal.

As revealed by Bollywood starlet Shraddha Kapoor, she had a huge crush on her ‘Street Dancers’ co-star Varun Dhawan, and even proposed her love to him, but got a ‘no’ in return.

During one of the promotional outings of their film, Kapoor revealed, “I was only eight, and I had a crush on Varun. So, I thought I should just tell him.”

She continued, “I decided to say ‘I love you’ backwards. So, I told Varun that I am saying a sentence backwards, and he must listen carefully. Then I said ‘You – love -I’. I think it was too complicated for a little boy to understand…”

“Because he gave me a stern ‘No’, and just ran away from there. It’s been a joke between us ever since,” added the ‘Stree’ actor.

In response, Dhawan had also confessed, “This is long time ago, but I had a huge crush on Shraddha.”

When asked why he didn’t confess his love like Kapoor, he replied, “I think at that age, boys don’t like girls. Bohot chhote the hum, samajh mein nahi aaya mujhe (We were too young, I didn’t understand it).”

To which, Kapoor added, “I only liked Varun, and could not see beyond him.”

Pertinent to note here that Kapoor and Dhawan collaborated on screen for the first time in Remo D’Souza’s dance film ‘Any Body Can Dance 2’ (2015). The duo reunited for the third film of the franchise, titled ‘Street Dancers 3D’ (2020).

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently filming for the sequel to her 2018 horror-comedy ‘Stree’.

