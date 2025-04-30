Karachi Kings will win PSL 10: Fahad Mustafa

Pakistani superstar and game show host Fahad Mustafa believes Pakistan Super League’s franchise Karachi Kings will pick up the trophy of PSL 10.

During his latest outing on ARY News’ PSL transmission, ‘Har Lamha Purjosh’, hosted by eminent host Waseem Badami, Fahad Mustafa expressed his desire for Karachi Kings to win the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

“I really want them to win this time,” he said.

The ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ star continued, “Last time, Babar Azam and Saim Ayub’s side of Peshawar Zalmi seemed stronger than the others, but my feelings are not the same this time.”

“Instead, this time, because a foreign player (David Warner) is leading Karachi Kings, he is beyond all the team politics and does not carry any baggage from any player. Therefore, he is managing it all very well,” Mustafa added. “And I have a very strong feeling that Karachi Kings will win this time.”

It is worth noting here that Karachi Kings currently stands in 3rd position on the PSL 10 points table, with 6 points, from the 6 games they have played so far. The team will next face Multan Sultans in the 20th fixture scheduled on May 1.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fahad Mustafa made his drama comeback in the mega-buster drama serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring Hania Aamir, last year.