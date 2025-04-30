‘Let me breathe’: Alizeh Shah breaks silence on death rumours

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah requests social and mainstream media for space to breathe as she finally addressed the rumours of her death.

Young actor Alizeh Shah, who went off Instagram earlier this week, following an announcement note and changing her bio to ‘Not Dead’, returned to her official handle on Tuesday afternoon, with a request to those spreading false rumours of her death.

In a long note on her stories, Shah penned, “The trolling, the constant criticism, the negativity didn’t just hurt me emotionally, it’s now affecting my physical health. It reached a point where I had no choice but to isolate myself completely, not just from social media, but from everyone around me.”

“I feel broken, exhausted, and overwhelmed in ways I can’t even explain,” she confessed.

Further addressing the death rumours, the 24-year-old noted, “Even after updating my bio and clearly saying I’m alive, some people still chose to spread rumours. News channels have contacted my parents, asking if I’m dead. Imagine what that does to a family, to a mother’s heart.”

“Please, understand how much this has hurt me and the people I love,” she added.

Moreover, the ‘Taqdeer’ actor asserted, “Right now, I genuinely don’t know when or if I’ll ever return to Instagram or TV dramas. The pressure became too much. The weight of it has made me physically sick. All I ask is for some space.”

Concluding her post, Shah urged, “Please stop contacting my family. Please stop making up stories. Please just let me breathe.”

