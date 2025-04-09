Is Tom Hardy really done with Venom or Is Spider-Man the missing piece?

Despite Venom: The Last Dance being marketed as the final chapter in the franchise, British actor Tom Hardy has made it clear he hasn’t entirely turned his back on Eddie Brock, his alien counterpart or the possibility of a long-awaited Spider Man crossover just yet.

Though the trilogy wrapped up with what seemed like a definitive ending, Tom Hardy recently hinted there could still be life left in the symbiote saga.

While Venom was never a critical darling, global box office figures told a very different story. By the time The Last Dance hit cinemas in 2024, the trilogy had pulled in nearly $1.8 billion worldwide, making it one of Sony’s most lucrative superhero ventures.

Tom Hardy, who portrayed investigative journalist Eddie Brock across all three films, had previously suggested he was ready to move on, especially as the much-hyped Spider-Man crossover never materialised.

Yet in a recent chat with ComicBook, Hardy gave a more optimistic response when asked if sharing the screen with the web-slinger was his only reason to return.

“No. I love Venom, and I had a great time doing that, so no,” Tom Hardy said, putting to rest rumours that only a Spider-Man cameo could bring him back.

While Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Spider-Man: No Way Home flirted with the idea of a crossover, no concrete plans have emerged. In fact, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is moving forward without any sign of Eddie Brock.

Rumours once claimed a future film would pit Spider-Man and Venom against Knull, the god of symbiotes. Though Knull did appear in The Last Dance, the supposed team-up never came to fruition.

Following the critical and commercial failure of Kraven the Hunter, Sony has allegedly pressed pause on several of its side projects, including a proposed Venom 4 centred on Agent Venom.

Reflecting on his past remarks, Tom Hardy admitted he once felt disappointed that the Spider-Man crossover didn’t happen, particularly because young fans constantly asked why their favourite characters weren’t appearing together.