WATCH: Tom Hardy is the new action king, Havoc’s trailer proves it

Netflix has just dropped the trailer for Havoc, an upcoming action-packed thriller that stars Tom Hardy as a detective caught in a web of crime and conspiracy.

The Havoc trailer gives fans a sneak peek into the high-stakes world Tom Hardy’s character navigates, as he battles his way through the criminal underworld to rescue the estranged son of a prominent politician.

In Havoc, Tom Hardy takes center stage, joined by a stellar cast including Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, and Luis Guzmán.

The film, directed and written by Gareth Evans, marks his return to the action genre after over a decade since The Raid 2.

Evans also produces Havoc alongside Tom Hardy, Ed Talfan, and Aram Tertzakian.

The trailer sets the tone from the very start, with Hardy’s character revealing a chilling backstory, having just left a crime scene with “nine bodies.”

As the action ramps up, viewers are taken on a chaotic, high-energy journey filled with martial arts and gunfire, all while Tom Hardy’s character unravels a deeper conspiracy.

The brief yet intense teaser showcases the film’s relentless pace and brutal fight scenes, building anticipation for its April 25 Netflix release.

With Havoc, Netflix aims to leverage the high-octane action expertise of Gareth Evans and the star power of Tom Hardy.

Given the success of The Raid films, Netflix is betting on this Hardy-Evans collaboration to make Havoc a must-watch action thriller.

In other news, ‘John Wick 4,’ starring Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, has scored a surprise theatrical release date in China.

The film will hit theatres on March 14, two years after its original worldwide release in 2023, according to US media outlets.

In a first, the R-rated ‘John Wick 4’ will be released in China without any cuts or changes from film regulators.

Reports said that the instance was rare as China usually restricts the release of violent R-rated content from overseas.

The earlier instalments of the action franchise, led by Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, could not manage to make their way to Chinese theatres.

Recently, film regulators in China allowed Disney and Marvel’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ to run in cinemas after several cuts to the movie’s violence and explicit dialogue.