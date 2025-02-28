‘John Wick 4’ gets theatrical release in China in rare instance

‘John Wick 4,’ starring Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, has scored a surprise theatrical release date in China.

The film will hit theatres on March 14, two years after its original worldwide release in 2023, according to US media outlets.

In a first, the R-rated ‘John Wick 4’ will be released in China without any cuts or changes from film regulators.

Reports said that the instance was rare as China usually restricts the release of violent R-rated content from overseas.

The earlier instalments of the action franchise, led by Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, could not manage to make their way to Chinese theatres.

Recently, film regulators in China allowed Disney and Marvel’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ to run in cinemas after several cuts to the movie’s violence and explicit dialogue.

However, ‘John Wick 4’ has been allowed to hit Chinese movie screens without any cuts and changes.

The film is the highest-grossing title in the Lionsgate franchise, having generated over $440 million worldwide, including $187 million in the US markets.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, ‘John Wick 4’ was considered the final title in the franchise led by Hollywood action star Keanu Reeves.

Apart from Reeves, the film also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick.

The action franchise began with retired hitman John Wick drawn into a life of violence after his dog is murdered by masked intruders.

The makers of the franchise have also developed a spinoff film titled ‘Ballerina,’ starring Hollywood actress Ana de Armas while Keanu Reeves will appear in a cameo role.