‘Ballerina’ trailer: Ana de Armas meets John Wick in spinoff

The trailer for “John Wick” spinoff “Ballerina,” starring Hollywood actress Ana de Armas, debuted on Thursday.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The action-heavy movie will see the actress play Rooney, a ballerina seeking revenge against a group of hitmen who murdered her family.

‘Ballerina’ will follow Roony’s story between the events of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and “John Wick: Chapter 4.”

The trailer opens with a younger self of Ana de Armas’ Rooney, on a mission to seek vengeance when she meets Winston who helps her become an assassin.

Rooney also meets John Wick, portrayed by Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, in the trailer.

Keanu Reeves’s character will have a significant role in ‘Ballerina’ instead of a small cameo, as per writer Shay Hatten.

Wick will be “a real character, and not just kind of a one-piece cameo,” the writer had revealed in an earlier interview.

Apart from Reeves, other actors reprising their roles from ‘John Wick’ franchise include Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston and the late Lance Reddick while Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Norman Reedus are also among the cast.

Directed by Len Wiseman, ‘Ballerina’ is written by Shay Hatten and based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

Kaley Smalley Romo executive produces, alongside producers Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski, who helmed all four Reeves-led films.

‘Ballerina’ follows the fourth “John Wick” entry, the highest-grossing film in the series, having generated over $440 million worldwide.

The franchise was expanded with a spinoff series, with Peacock’s prequel miniseries “The Continental,” led by Mel Gibson, premiering in September 2023.

Meanwhile, a sequel series is currently in the works at Lionsgate Television with Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski among the executive producers.

The series, titled “John Wick: Under the High Table,” would follow the story right after the events of “Chapter 4.