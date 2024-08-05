‘John Wick’ sequel series in development

A sequel series to the “John Wick” films is currently in the works at Lionsgate Television with Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski among the executive producers.

The series, titled “John Wick: Under the High Table,” would follow the story right after the events of “Chapter 4,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“John Wick has left the world of the High Table in a tenuous position and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order. The series will combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age,” the official logline of the series reads.

Keanu Reeves, who played the titular role in the four films, will executive produce the series along with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee

Chad Stahelski will also executive produce while also directing the pilot. Showrunner Robert Levine will write and also executive produce the series.

The development came after Stahelski signed a deal with Lionsgate in January to expand the franchise across all media.

‘John Wick: Under the High Table’ will be the second series set in the world of “John Wick,” after Lionsgate TV produced the miniseries “The Continental: From the World of John Wick,” a prequel to the events of the films.

The first ‘John Wick’ film starring Keanu Reeves was released in 2014, while the fourth hit theaters in 2023 while the makers have begun works on the fifth title.

The fourth movie of the action flick broke a new record by receiving the highest aggregated review score of any entry in the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie holds a rating of 93 per cent positive for critics’ reviews. The milestone rating is higher than all three previous entries, which scored 86 per cent, 89 per cent and 89 per cent respectively.