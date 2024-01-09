Major updates about ‘John Wick 5’ announced

‘John Wick 5‘ was confirmed to be in the works and fans are waiting to see how the franchise goes ahead after the stunning ending in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘.

The fourth movie follows “Baba Yaga” going all guns blazing (literally) to take down the High Table, who has put a bounty on him, and free him from all the debt and obligations.

Keanu Reeves, in an interview, said he and the makers were planning for John Wick to die in a blaze of glory to be free and at peace.

“We had the opportunity [to do another film] because of the audience [response to] Chapter 3, and we were like, ‘What was the Why?'” Reeves said according to US news agency Digital Spy. “And when Chad and I was talking, the Why? was death — and it was John Wick’s death.

“For him to get his peace, or freedom, in a way… that was the reason to make the movie. It can’t just be, ‘Let’s do another one’. It was really about death, or a way of dying. We were really inspired by the Hagakure (Samurai warrior code for living and dying well).”

Chad Stahelski, who had confirmed ‘John Wick 5‘ earlier, said the upcoming films would be very different to the prequels. He added that the ending of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘ means there will never be another film based on the character and it was a nice and elegant way of bidding farewell to it.

“If there is another John Wick movie… I do feel like it will be a completely [different] book. If these movies were four chapters… the next John Wick will be another book. It won’t be like six months from John Wick 4. We just don’t know what that is. But we all love spending time together, and we love the process. The more time that goes by, the more we miss it,” he said.

