‘John Wick 5’ in the works?

Chad Stahelski, director of the ‘John Wick‘ franchise, confirmed that he and its leading actor Keanu Reeves are planning to make a fifth film.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘ ended with the titular character finding peace in death. It now turns out the franchise is still alive and kicking, and more projects are in plans.

Chad Stahelski, in an interview, said its leading actor Keanu Reeves is ready to work on it in some capacity.

“Yeah, Keanu and I have talked,” he said. “Keanu, if you ask him right now, ‘Would you do John Wick 5?’ He’d be, ‘**** yeah’. But then he’d look and go, ‘Well, what is it? I have no ******* idea.’ That’s all. Believe me. It’s not like, ‘We’re going to figure it out today.’

“Like, look man, we’re going to do our other stuff for a little bit, but if I was driving in the car or if I was walking the dog and an idea hit me, within 30 seconds I’d be on the phone to Keanu and we’d be riffing.”

Moreover, the future of the John Wick franchise looks promising as a prequel titled “The Continental” is also coming up. It will stream on OTT platform Peacock for US viewers whereas the international audience can view it on Amazon Prime Video.

A spinoff of the titled ‘Ballerina‘ starring Hollywood actor Ana De Armas is expected to be released in the future.

‘Ballerina‘ will tell the story of an assassin dancer – seen briefly in ‘John Wick: Parabellum‘ – taking revenge against those who killed her family.