Keanu Reeves sends special gift to stunt crew of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves sent out customized T-shirts to the stunt team of his latest release ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, emblazoned with the number of times they died during the making.

As per the foreign media reports, Reeves wanted his stunt crew to lovingly remember the number of times they died while shooting the action blockbuster and hence, gifted them with T-shirts, customized with the detail of unforgettable action sequences in the film.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Each T-shirt of a stunt man was adorned with the number of deaths, that person faced in the movie, and the number for some was above 20.

For those wondering about the multiple deaths of a stunt person, the makers re-used stuntmen in multiple scenes throughout the movie. In one particular sequence where John Wick races up the 222 steps leading to the Sacré-Coeur Basilica, fighting the bad guys, the makers used 35 stunt workers with multiple deaths.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Wick: Chapter 4 (@johnwickmovie)

“It’s like, of course, that’s what you want,” fight coordinator Jeremy Marinas quoted his conversation with director Chad Stahelski about the staircase scene to a foreign publication. “You want 100 guys falling down the stairs and you want me to make every reaction and fall different. Of course, you do. It was like we were just another day at work.”

“That look John Wick gives when he looks at his watch and actually looks up the staircase, I think that’s maybe 50 per cent John Wick and 50 per cent Keanu Reeves going, ‘Ugh, Stahelski did it to me again,’” the director spoke about filming the particular scene.

“You got to suffer. That’s what’s fun about John Wick. He suffers and he keeps going.”

It is pertinent to mention here that T-shirts are not the only gift Reeves has bestowed upon his stunt team for the title. Previously, he gifted four of his stunt men, Rolex Submariner watches, each engraved with personal messages for an individual.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ becomes franchise’s best-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes

Meanwhile, the neo-noir action thriller debuted in theatres over the past weekend, with an impressive opening of $73.5 million in three days, while the reviews have been mostly positive as well.

‘Chapter 4’ owes its choreography largely to director Chad Stahelski, himself a former stuntman. Starring along with Reeves – in a tale that has the titular hitman fighting a powerful international crime group – are Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard and Laurence Fishburne.

Comments