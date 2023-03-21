‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ becomes franchise’s best rated film on Rotten Tomatoes

John Wick Chapter 4 of the action series, featuring Keanu Reeves, broke a new record by receiving the highest aggregated review score of any entry in the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Currently, the flick holds a rating of 93 per cent positive for critics’ reviews. The milestone rating is higher than all three previous entries, which scored 86 per cent, 89 per cent and 89 per cent respectively.

READ: FIRST REVIEWS OF ‘JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4’ ARE HERE AND ITS….

However, it is possible that the current rating fluctuates slightly over the coming days, with nearly 100 reviews already logged.

The movie stars Reeves as the ace ex-assassin John Wick. The cast also includes Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and late Lance Reddick, who died suddenly last week.

The film’s Los Angeles premiere – on Monday – was also dedicated to Reddick at the end of the film. Reddick played Charon in all four franchises.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will release in theatres on March 24.

Comments