First reviews of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ are here and its….

Hollywood action film ‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘ is set to release on March 24. The Keanu Reeves flick is already getting positive reviews from critics before hitting the theatres.

The gripping storyline, fighting sequences and choreography of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘ earned praise from critics and fans. They claimed that every minute of the three-hour-long flick is worth watching.

Moreover, some have claimed it is one of the greatest action movies.

I was blown away by many of the action sequences in #JohnWickChapter4. This is definitely the biggest & most badass JOHN WICK movie yet w/ a runtime near 3 hours & an ending everyone will be talking about. No one does action like this – it’s on another level. Part 4 simply rules. pic.twitter.com/OWTkO3nuOt — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 7, 2023

I had reservations about John Wick: Chapter 4’s nearly three hour runtime, but the movie earns it. It’s an epic with smart pacing that never lets the action feel exhausting, and the set pieces are phenomenal. Great cast of series newcomers, but Donnie Yen is the MVP. #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/xyMbLXmXUM — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) March 6, 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 pushes the envelope in the action genre as we know it. The cast is STACKED and the fight scenes are dynamic! After 4 movies, you’d think there’d be some fatigue. This is not the case, you’ll just have to see it for yourself. #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/6LR6TxBkmT — Felicia (@becomingfelicia) March 7, 2023

So much to love about John Wick 4, but most of all Keanu is a treasure. It features a Minority Report-esque overhead action shot that’s an all-timer, and a scene involving stairs that is gloriously entertaining. Congrats to Lionsgate and Thunder Road, great stuff. pic.twitter.com/krP3aJpGxM — Eben Bolter BSC (@ebenbolter) March 7, 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 is an action spectacle you don’t want to miss. Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen are absolutely amazing in the film. It’s one of the best action movies of recent memory. #JohnWick4 #JohnWickChapter4 pic.twitter.com/q90L4nkHwA — That Hashtag Show (Official) (@ThatHashtagShow) March 6, 2023

I loved John Wick 4. There are some truly jaw-dropping scenes, and you’ll never look at stairs the same way again. Donnie Yen is exceptional. One of the best action movies of the last decade, easy. @JohnWickMovie pic.twitter.com/wjWkumOwhh — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) March 6, 2023

t will be the direct sequel of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘. It will see the assassin taking on his most lethal enemies while the bounty on him keeps increasing.

He approaches the High Table global while searching for the most powerful and influential individuals in the underworld from across the world.

Apart from Keanu Reeves, the cast also features Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Ian McShane and others.

Chad Stahelski directed and produced the film. Shay Hatten, Michael Finch and Derek Kolstad are the writers.

Recently, Keanu Reeves paid gratitude to researchers from Germany’s Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology for naming a fungus-killing bacteria after his name.

Keanu Reeves reacted to the news with a humble answer.

“They should’ve called it John Wick . . . but that’s pretty cool . . . and surreal for me,” he said. “But thanks, scientist people! Good luck, and thank you for helping us.”

