First reviews of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ are here and its….

Hollywood action film ‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘ is set to release on March 24. The Keanu Reeves flick is already getting positive reviews from critics before hitting the theatres.

The gripping storyline, fighting sequences and choreography of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘ earned praise from critics and fans. They claimed that every minute of the three-hour-long flick is worth watching.

Moreover, some have claimed it is one of the greatest action movies.

t will be the direct sequel of ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum‘. It will see the assassin taking on his most lethal enemies while the bounty on him keeps increasing.

He approaches the High Table global while searching for the most powerful and influential individuals in the underworld from across the world.

Apart from Keanu Reeves, the cast also features Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Ian McShane and others.

Chad Stahelski directed and produced the film. Shay Hatten, Michael Finch and Derek Kolstad are the writers.

Recently, Keanu Reeves paid gratitude to researchers from Germany’s Leibniz Institute for Natural Product Research and Infection Biology for naming a fungus-killing bacteria after his name.

Keanu Reeves reacted to the news with a humble answer.

“They should’ve called it John Wick . . . but that’s pretty cool . . . and surreal for me,” he said. “But thanks, scientist people! Good luck, and thank you for helping us.”

