‘Drishyam 3’, ‘Shaitaan 2’ in the works, says Ajay Devgn

Following the huge success of ‘Singham Again,’ Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has confirmed that ‘Drishyam 3’ and ‘Shaitaan 2’ were in the works.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, the actor revealed that ‘Shaitaan 2’ was in the writing stage while a team was also working on ‘Drishyam 3.’

“Shaitaan 2 is being written at the moment. A team is also working on the next Drishyam film. This is the time for sequels, and that’s happening because the audience is prepared to know what they are going to get in the film. The characters become relatable and the audience is sure on what they will get on the big screen,” Ajay Devgn said.

Released in 2015, ‘Drishyam‘ follows Vijay Salgaonkar leaving no stone unturned to protect his family during the investigation into the disappearance of Inspector General Meera Deshmukh’s villainous son Sameer Deshmukh.

The film was followed by a sequel in 2022, the story of which was set six years after the first film as IG Tarun Ahlawat leads the investigation against the Salgaonkar family.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood star also discussed the impact of the INR100 crore mark after his recent title ‘Singham Again’ became the fastest film of his career to hit the mark, having grossed over INR100 crores within four days of its release.

“As far as numbers are concerned, they are important, but I think the most important thing is the love of the audience. We survive on that, so when you get that, you don’t get towards numbers,” Ajay Devgn said.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the fifth instalment in the beloved cop franchise hit theatres on November 1.

Besides Ajay Devgn, ‘Singham Again’ stars Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.