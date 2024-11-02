‘Singham Again’ roars past ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ in Diwali clash

The hotly-anticipated Box Office clash is underway as the big Diwali releases, Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ and Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ finally arrived in theatres on Friday.

In the biggest Box Office clash this year, the third films in both cop actioner and horror comedy film series, were released in worldwide theatres on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali.

And with that, although both the multi-starrers managed to bring in the bucks for the producers, it was Devgn’s Bajirao Singham that roared past Aaryan’s Rooh Baba on the first day of release.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian trade outlets, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ earned INR35.5 crores on the opening day, lesser than ‘Singham Again’, despite the higher occupancy. However, the figure managed to mark it as the biggest opener of Aaryan’s career.

On the other hand, the ‘Singham’ film roared rather louder at the ticket windows across India, making a total collection of INR43.5 crores on Day 1.

Notably, the third in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, co-written and directed by Anees Bazmee, is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, along with the young starlet Triptii Dimri.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s Diwali biggie, the fifth film in the cop universe and the threequel of ‘Singham’, boasts an ensemble all-star cast, led by Devgn, and including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger and Jackie Shroff.