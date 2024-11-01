Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey cameo steals the show in ‘Singham Again’

The hotly-anticipated ‘Singham Again’ is finally in the theatres, and going by the initial reactions, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s cameo as his beloved cop character Chulbul Pandey has overshadowed the Ajay Devgn-led all-star cast with his brief appearance.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The hotly-anticipated Diwali release of filmmaker Rohit Shetty, led by Ajay Devgn and his cop team, is finally out and so is the first set of reviews from initial moviegoers of ‘Singham Again’.

While the title boasted an ensemble main cast with all A-listers, the brief cameo of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey stole the show and was an absolute treat for viewers, who turned to social media to share their first reactions to the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Sharing a clip of Khan’s cameo, a fan wrote, “Chulbul Pandey is back. Biggest Diwali dhamaka,” while sharing their opinion of the powerful entry of Khan, another noted, “Salman Khan ENTRY in Singham Again this is the power of megastar Salman is in SUPREME FORM as Chulbul.”

“Megastar SALMAN KHAN in #SinghamAgain! Just look at the audience reaction Desh ka sabse bada superstar (biggest superstar of the country),” one more reiterated. “Theater Turn Into Stadium.”

However, despite the string of praising posts, not all were fans of Khan’s cameo. “An Iconic Character wasted,” one of them remarked, while another Chulbul Pandey fan opined, “Disappointed barbaad na bgm na kuch na chulbul look barbad kardiya charector ko…isse achha tu na karte (Disappointed that they ruined Chulbul’s look and the BGM, they shouldn’t have done it at all).”

Also Read: Ajay Devgn lost his vision due to ‘Singham Again’ on-set injury

Notably, the fifth film in Shetty’s cop universe and the third film in Ajay Devgn-led ‘Singham’ franchise, sees him reprise his titular character of Bajirao Singham.

Along with Devgn, the title also features all the other characters of the universe, essayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger and Jackie Shroff.

In the Diwali release, ‘Singham Again’ is clashing with Anees Bazmee’s much-anticipated horror-comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ at the Box Office.