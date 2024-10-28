Ajay Devgn lost his vision due to ‘Singham Again’ on-set injury

Bollywood A-lister Ajay Devgn revealed he lost his vision for a couple of months, after an injury on the sets of ‘Singham Again’.

During a recent promotional outing for ‘Singham Again’, on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 18’, Ajay Devgn disclosed that he sustained an eye injury on the sets of his forthcoming cop film and had to undergo surgery, due to which he lost his vision for 2-3 months.

As Khan talked to him and filmmaker Rohit Shetty, he recalled a conversation with Devgn about the injury. The ‘Tiger 3’ star said, “Ajay showed me a shot. There was a mistiming, and a person came to beat him with a stick, and its timing went off. So it straight hit him in the eye.”

To which, the ‘Shaitaan’ actor added, “Do-teen mahine toh vision chali gayi thi (I even lost my vision for two to three months). I went through a little surgery also.”

“Action karoge toh ye sab hota rehta hai. Abhi toh phirbhi kaafi asaan hogaya hai aajkal k ladko k liye (When one does action scenes, such things happen. Nowadays, it’s easier for actors,” Devgn noted.

Apart from Devgn leading the all-star cast in his titular role, the fifth film in Shetty’s cop universe and the threequel of ‘Singham’, also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger and Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Dayanand Shetty, Shweta Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav and Ravi Kishan feature in pivotal supporting roles whereas Bollywood superstar Salman Khan makes a cameo appearance with his cop character Chulbul Pandey.

‘Singham Again’ is scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.