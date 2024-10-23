‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, ‘Singham Again’ clash over screen allocation

The Competition Commission of India has been approached to intervene as the screen allocation battle intensifies between Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ and Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ for the Diwali release.

In the biggest Box Office clash of recent times, Ajay Devgn-led ‘Singham Again’ and Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ are both scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali.

As the fight gets ugly between the makers, to get maximum screens for their film, the producers of the horror-comedy have reportedly approached the Competition Commission of India against the cop entertainer, alleging the team for arm-twisting of exhibitors to get more shows on the festival weekend.

Quoting an industry source, an Indian publication reported, “Singham Again is distributed by PVR Pictures and hence, more than 60% of the shows in PVR Inox will be allotted to it.”

“On top of it, they have also asked certain single-screen theatres that they want all shows for their film. They have allowed some single screens to play Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with the condition that the horror comedy should be given only one show, that too in the early morning slot,” revealed the insider. “Hence, T Series decided to approach the Competition Commission of India. Their demand is that both films should get 50% show sharing.”

Amid this battle, it will be interesting to see which of the two titles gets more screen count and emerges as the Box Office winner of this Diwali.

The third in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, co-written and directed by Anees Bazmee, is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, along with the young starlet Triptii Dimri featuring in a pivotal role as the former’s love interest. The supporting cast of the film includes Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar.

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty’s biggie, the fifth film in the cop universe and the threequel of ‘Singham’, boasts an ensemble all-star cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger and Jackie Shroff.