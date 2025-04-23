Antonio Banderas joins Dominic Sessa in Anthony Bourdain biopic ‘Tony’

Antonio Banderas is teaming up once again with A24 for the upcoming film Tony, where he will star alongside rising actor Dominic Sessa.

Antonio Banderas, known for his Oscar-nominated work, continues his strong relationship with the studio after recently appearing in Babygirl with Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson. He also made an appearance in Paddington in Peru.

In Tony, Antonio Banderas joins Dominic Sessa in a story that explores a key summer in the early life of the late chef and writer Anthony Bourdain.

Though the exact role Antonio Banderas will play has not yet been revealed, the film is already generating interest for its emotional story and impressive cast.

This marks a major role for Dominic Sessa, who will be seen playing a young Anthony Bourdain.

The film is being produced by A24 alongside Star Thrower and Zapruder Films.

Banderas’s involvement shows his growing collaboration with A24, who also recently worked with Star Thrower on Eternity—a film directed by David Freyne and starring Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, Callum Turner, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Antonio Banderas is represented by Emanuel Nunez at NuCo Media Group and George Hayum at Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Dominic Sessa is represented by CAA, Untitled, and Steve Warren at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

The director of Tony, Matt Johnson, is represented by CAA and Chris Spicer at Akin Gump. Writers Todd Bartels and Lou Howe are represented by CAA, Mosaic, and Granderson Des Rochers. Star Thrower is represented by CAA and lawyer David Boyle.

With Antonio Banderas on board and Dominic Sessa in the lead, Tony is shaping up to be one of A24’s most exciting upcoming releases.

