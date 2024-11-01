Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik, Vidya’s horror-comedy opens to mixed first reactions

The hotly-anticipated ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ of the previous headliners Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan is finally in the theatres, and with that, the initial reactions from the early cine-goers are on social media.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Either the ‘amazing 5-star’ to the ‘full cringe’, there is no in-between in the reviews of the horror-comedy threequel, which has opened to polarizing reactions from initial viewers as a number of first-day-first-show movie-goers turned to social media to share their thoughts about the Diwali release.

While some hailed Aaryan as the show-stealer of the film, others believed that he tried too hard to replicate the essence of Akshay Kumar from Priyadarshan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ while Balan was ‘effortless’ with her portrayal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

In their opinion of the film, a social user wrote, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: OUTSTANDING. A power-packed mix of horror, comedy, and suspense! The Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee duo shines while Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan add an extra charm. Pure entertainment!”

Echoing similar thoughts, one more penned, “A thrilling blend of laughs, chills, and an unexpected twist! BhoolBhulaiyaa3 is a wild horror-comedy ride. Kartik Aaryan nails it with his flawless comic timing, while Triptii Dimri lights up the screen. Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit impress with their range, moving seamlessly from hilarious to haunting.”

“Bhool Bhulaiya 3 first half is below average. Predictable storyline with many over the top scenes. Kartik tries to copy Akshay Kumar in some scenes. Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Vidya Balan and Rajpal Yadav are wasted. Humour works in parts. Best acting by Manish Wadhwa,” a netizen shared in a rather contradictory review. Another reiterated, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 first half… Full on cringe… Unnecessary songs and whatsapp forward jokes… Vidya Balan has the least screen presence but she stole the show… Hoping for a better second half… Pre-Interval block is interesting…”

Some even called it a ‘forced sequel’ without the ‘charm of the first two films’.

Also Read: OG Manjulika Vidya Balan shares her thoughts on Tabu’s version in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Notably, the third film in the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, co-written and directed by Anees Bazmee, is headlined by Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

Apart from the power trio, the title also features young starlet Triptii Dimri along with Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar.

In the Diwali release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is clashing with Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated cop threequel ‘Singham Again’ at the Box Office.