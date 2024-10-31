OG Manjulika Vidya Balan shares her thoughts on Tabu’s version in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan who has returned to play Manjulika in the forthcoming third film of the franchise, revealed what she thinks of Tabu’s portrayal of the character in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Vidya Balan starred alongside Akshay Kumar in the first movie of the series, the psychological thriller directed by seasoned filmmaker Priyadarshan in 2007.

However, a decade and a half later, when the franchise was rebooted as a horror comedy with director Anees Bazmee, starring Kartik Aaryan as the ghostbuster Rooh Baba, and she was approached by the makers to reprise her character, Balan turned it down, after which acclaimed actor Tabu stepped in her shoes to play Manjulika as well as her twin sister Anjulika in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ (2022), which emerged as a massive blockbuster.

In a new promotional interview for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Balan shared her thoughts on Tabu’s portrayal of the character. “I love Tabu. I don’t think I spoke to her after the film. I haven’t met her in years. But I’ve always said that Tabu is one of those actors who makes everything look like she’s just sipping water,” she said.

The ‘Kahaani’ actor continued, “She’s so effortless. I remember that in the early years when I had watched her do Maachis, Astitva and her comedy films, I thought that she was like water. She flows into anything.”

“Whatever she does, she’s always amazing,” she added.

It is pertinent to note here that Balan reprises Manjulika along with Madhuri Dixit in the forthcoming ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri.

Anees Bazmee’s directorial is scheduled for theatrical release tomorrow, November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.