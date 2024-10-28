Vidya Balan reveals reason for rejecting ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan reveals the real reason for not starring in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ before she returned for the third film of the franchise.

Speaking to the Indian media during the promotions of her forthcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Vidya Balan, who starred alongside Akshay Kumar in the first movie of the horror-comedy franchise, revealed why she rejected the second film with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Balan shared that she was scared not to ruin the impact she was able to create in the original film directed by Priyadarshan which turned out to be a huge blockbuster.

“I was so scared because Bhool Bhulaiyaa has given me so much. So I said, if I did something wrong, then everything would be in vain. I told Anees [Bazmee] ji that I can’t take this risk,” she said.

The ‘Kahaani’ actor continued, “But when they came back to me with the third part, I loved the script. I was dying to work on this with Anees bhai and Bhushan [Kumar]. And then it only kept getting better.”

“And then the icing on the cake was working with Madhuri Dixit ma’am. So, I think it only kept getting better, and I accumulated the courage. I had a great time,” she added. “He (Bazmee) is the king of entertainment. I had the opportunity to work with him.”

Notably, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is headlined by Balan, Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit. It also stars young starlet Triptii Dimri, as Aaryan’s love interest, along with Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Anees Bazmee’s directorial is scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.