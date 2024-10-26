Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit unite for ‘Ami Je Tomar’ in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ 

After the biggest music collab for the title track, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ now unites A-list actors Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit for an epic face-off in the iconic new ‘Ami Je Tomar’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Mystery, jealousy and an epic dance face-off – the OG Manjulika Vidya Balan and the new Manjulika Madhuri Dixit shared the stage in the latest version of the iconic ‘Ami Je Tomar’, sung by the prolific singer Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Amaal Malik. Sameer has penned the lyrics of the song.

“When legends unite, magic unfolds on screen,” the makers wrote with the full video of ‘Ami Je Tomar 3.0’, unveiled on Thursday evening, however, an even longer version of the number has been teased in the cinematic cut of the movie.

Choreographer Chinni Prakash has directed the dance sequence with the Bollywood divas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Going by the official trailer released earlier this month, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will see an epic face-off between Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba and Manjulika (Vidya Balan) or Manjulika (Madhuri Dixit).

Also Read: Is Triptii Dimri the real Manjulika in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’?

The title also stars young starlet Triptii Dimri, as Aaryan’s love interest, along with Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Director Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is scheduled for theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the Box office clash with another biggie, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’.