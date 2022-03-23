Aamir Liaquat Hussain calls on PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that he was hopeful that the no-confidence motion would fail, ARY News reported.

According to details, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a meeting with Member National Assembly Aamir Liaquat and his wife.

MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain said that the vote has not been decided yet, Imran Khan is hopeful that the no-confidence motion will fail.

“What is going to happen is not going to happen and what is not going to happen is going to happen.” the PTI lawmaker said in his informal talk with the media after meeting PM Khan.

Meanwhile, MNAs Alia Hamza and Saira Bano also called on the prime minister, in which Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi and Special Assistant Amir Dogar were also present.

The MNAs expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, a meeting of the political committee was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which the political situation in the country was discussed.

The meeting reviewed the preparations for the March 27 meeting and briefed on the contacts with the coalition parties and PTI members.

