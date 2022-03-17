Aamir Liaquat Hussain says ‘will remain neutral, support right side’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Liaquat Hussain has announced to remain ‘neutral’ in the current political situation and support the right side and truth, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Aamir Liaquat Hussain made the announcement alongside the Sindh Governor Imran Ismail after he met him during the ongoing efforts to appease dissident PTI lawmakers.

He said that he remains neutral and he will support the right side and truth. The lawmaker added that he is still a member of the PTI parliamentary party and his decision will be announced at an appropriate time.

The PTI-led government has expedited efforts to appease the disgruntled lawmakers ahead of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, the internal conflicts of the ruling political party have not ended yet.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Aamir Liaquat Hussain held discussions on the current political situation and matters related to mutual interests during today’s meeting.

While talking to journalists after the meeting, “I’m here not to appease the dissident one but to have a cup of tea with my brother. We have talked about the no-confidence motion. Aamir Liaquat is priceless and his conscience cannot be purchased.”

Ismail said that a market is established at the Sindh House Islamabad in which the people [lawmakers] are auctioning their conscience. He was of the view that it was all about saying ‘absolutely not’.

The governor said, “Our agencies are informing the prime minister about everything and their files are being compiled. Imran Khan will come out as the winner and he will never leave anyone.”

Sources told ARY News that Hussain had requested not to invite the elected MPA of his constituency to the meeting. In accordance with the request of Hussain, PTI MPA Muhammad Ali Aziz GG remained absent from the meeting, however, it was attended by another MPA Jamal Siddiqui.

While talking to ARY News, MPA Aziz said that he is a working of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and he submitted a resolution to the Sindh Assembly against the assembling of police commandoes at the Sindh House Islamabad.

He censured the rising horse-trading of lawmakers ahead of the no-confidence motion.

